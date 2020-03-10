|
James "Jim" Weise
Green Bay - James "Jim" Weise, 73, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15; followed by the Funeral Service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park with Military Honors. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020