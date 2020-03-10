Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Weise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Weise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Weise Obituary
James "Jim" Weise

Green Bay - James "Jim" Weise, 73, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15; followed by the Funeral Service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park with Military Honors. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -