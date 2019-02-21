Services
Suamico - James Wirtner, 70, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1948, in Menominee, MI to Matthew and Dianna (Sliger) Wirtner.

James served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. On October 24, 1970, he married Annette Hass at Sacred Heart Church in Marinette. James retired from Green Bay Packaging as a Die Cut Technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and yardwork; as well as tinkering with his tractor. He always had a project in the works.

James is survived by his children, Joseph Wirtner and Amber Wirtner; his sister, Karen (Weston) Carvenough; his in-laws, Nancy (Bob) Burns, Don (Mary) Hass, John (Paula) Hass, Richard (Marilyn) Hass, Bill (Jackie) Hass, Shirley Bertrand, Curt Hass, Stephen Hass, Pat (Gary) Setterston; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette; his parents; and brother-in-law, William Bertrand.

Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Bergstadt officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

James family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of St. Mary's Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, the Milo Humphrey VA Clinic and Unity Hospice; and Dr. Gala, Dr. Ravikiran-Reddy, Dr. Marsh and Dr. Monroy-Chaves.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
