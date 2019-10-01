|
|
James Younger
Oconto - With broken hearts we say goodbye to James Allen Younger who passed away September 28, 2019 at age 68 from illness that he battled so bravely. Jim was a Christmas baby born December 25, 1950 to George and Kathleen (Merline) Younger in Oconto. He attended St. Peters grade school and graduated from Oconto High School in 1969. In 1970 he was drafted into the Army and was an honor graduate of the 82nd airborne. He was very proud to serve his country. He worked for the city of Oconto street department for 33 ½ years, retiring December 2010. He was always ready to help anyone who needed it. He was a good Christian man, and a proud member of American Legion Post 74. Jim loved the outdoors and sunshine, the color yellow, hiking in the mountains of Arizona, camping, daily coffee with his sisters, making birdhouses for others, the Brewers, riding his motorcycle, grilling/cooking especially meat pies and prime rib at Christmas, reading, watching Ancient Aliens on the History Channel, traveling, and any type of family gathering or party. Affectionately called Little Jimmy, he was a devoted father, husband, grandpa, and brother and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball teams, driving them to dance and piano lessons, and cheering in the crowd at all of their sporting events. Jim married Diane Carey on October 25, 1985. Together they had 4 loving children, a son Joe and daughters; Megan, Carey, and Morgan that he referred to as his princesses. He also adored his 2 grandsons Kody and Sam.
Jim is survived and will be eternally missed by his wife of 34 years, Diane; son, Joe (Kim) Marek; daughters, Megan (Kenneth) Brekke, Carey (Kyle Bowles) Younger, Morgan (Ben Laska) Younger; grandsons, Kody Brekke and Sam Marek. He is further survived by 3 sisters, Kathie (Jim) Hanson, Mary Maloney, Margaret (Rob) Franks and survived by Diane's family JoAnne (Gary) Moody, David (Debbi) Carey, Kevin (Barb) Carey, Richard (Faye) Carey, and Anne (Tim) Burie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Kathleen Younger, a brother George Jr. His in-laws, Lester and Rita Carey and his grandparents, Alfred and Virginia Merline and John and Emma Younger.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 1 to 6 PM Friday, October 4, 2019. Military Honors will be performed at 6 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfunealhome.net.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent's ICU staff, especially RN Erika and RT Chris. Unity Hospice, Dr. Monroy Chaves and Dr. Alshahrouri. Also Holly and all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Green Bay Oncology.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, 2019