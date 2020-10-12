Jamie Jo (Rowe) SesslerGreen Bay - On October 6, 2020 Jamie Jo (Rowe) Sessler, 45, passed away unexpectedly. She was born on September 10, 1975 in Ironwood, Michigan and graduated from Hurley High School in 1994. On August 17, 2002 Jamie married her best friend, John. They raised their family of 4 children in Green Bay, Wisconsin from 2000 to the time of her death. She was a very hard working woman who had a heart of gold and would be there for anyone. Her laugh was infectious and she had a crazy and outgoing personality, especially when around her family. Jamie enjoyed sitting around campfires up North enjoying a cold Michelob Ultra, taking pictures of everyone but not enjoying her picture taken. She was a very creative person and used her abilities for many projects around the house as well as many scrapbooks she made for her children over the years. Jamie took pride in her family and loved everyone with all her heart.Jamie is survived by her husband, John, daughters Paige (Warrick LeRoy) and Melody, step-sons Jason and Jared Stahl, her father Jim Rowe, her sisters Jessie (Aaron) Bender, Jackie (Aaron) Tarnaski, Joel (Josh) Hall, her brother Jeremie Rowe, her brother in law Michael Sessler, many nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her mother Gloria Rowe, maternal grandparents Wilbert and Louise Luoma, paternal grandparents Lester and Lucille Rowe, mother and father in-law Patrick and Melody Sessler and her fur-baby Charlie(Chuck).A Celebration of Life will be held for Jamie on November 7, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Gurney Community Center.