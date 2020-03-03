|
Jan Krause
Pulaski - Janice (Jan) Krause, Pulaski, died Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born May 8, 1958, to the late Ralph and Helen (Hylok) Bluma and was a 1976 graduate of Pulaski High School, where she excelled in basketball, softball, and track. On April 29, 1978, she married Edward Krause at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski.
Jan loved being active and staying busy. She had been employed at Carver Boat, LTL Supply, and Georgia Pacific. She was also an EMT for the Tri-County Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years. She kept busy by assisting at Marnocha Funeral Home for over 25 years, and helping at her son's Marion Police K-9 golf outings and the Marion National Night Out. Jan was an avid camper for years and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. She had a strong family bond and spent much time at her grandchildren's school events and, also, helping her kids with projects around their homes. She had a knack for anything, from landscaping to electrical wiring. She had a heart of gold, would stop whatever she was doing to lend a hand, and was always so much fun and easy to spend time with.
An infant son, Steven, and her parents, Ralph and Helen Bluma, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ed; her children: Eric (Jenny) Krause, Marion, Jamie (Rob) Wagner, Pulaski, Jeffrey (Aimee) Krause, Shawano, and Megan Krause, Pulaski; her grandchildren: Christopher and Emily Krause; her siblings: Ron (Gail) Bluma, Colorado, Gloria (Patrick) Gwidt, Pulaski, Dennis (Lynn) Bluma, Texas, Leon (Pam) Bluma, Pulaski, and Alan (Cheryl) Bluma, Sobieski. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Friends are invited to gather with Jan's family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The visitation continues at 9:00 a.m. Friday at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M. presiding.
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital 6th floor ICU, especially Renee, Dr David Groteluschen, Green Bay Oncology, and Unity Hospice for all their loving care.
