Jan "John" Zylokowski
Green Bay - On the morning of May 22, 2020 Jan "John" Paul Zylkowski passed away suddenly in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was born in Neenah, Wisconsin on September 4, 1935, the third of four sons of Mary Lucille (Rutherford) and Joseph Francis Zylkowski. Jan grew up in Neenah, Wisconsin and Chicago, Illinois, often visiting family in Marinette, Wisconsin, and for the past many years lived in Green Bay. A life-long Packer fan and member of the Green Bay Polish Club, he will be missed by many in the community and nationwide. Our loss of him will be felt deeply as he brought humor and thoughtfulness (often in the form of pies, muffins and surprise visits) into many people's lives. He was a rebel to the end and cherished living life his own way.
Jan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Francis and John Thaddeus Zylkowski. He is survived by his brother, Peter Carl Zylkowski; his daughter, Victoria (Zylkowski) Coleman; and son, Frank Zylkowski. A public viewing service will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Thielen Funeral home in Marinette, Wisconsin (thielenfh.com), followed by a private family Mass and burial in Marinette. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 25 to May 27, 2020