Jane Delveaux
Oconto Falls - Jane Joyce Delveaux, 82, of Oconto Falls, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 20, 2019. She was born to the late Walter and Margaret (Konitzer) Ostrenga February 10, 1937 in West Allis, Wisconsin. The former Jane Ostrenga married Howard Allen Delveaux, Sr. November 19, 1955. The couple shared a love of flying and both had a pilot's license. Howard preceded Jane in death September 23, 1984.
She received her Associate Degree from NWTC in Nursing, she worked 20 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls, Jane had her own business of medical staffing under NFC Health Care, Inc. with a subsidiary, Autism Resources and Services Inc. which served 14 hospitals in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Jane was member of the Wisconsin Nurses Assoc., as part of that she was involved in creating the Florence Nightingale Tribute. She was very active in the Oconto County Jail Outreach and the Jail Outreach Life Support Group.
Together Jane and Howard had eight children, Laurie Parisey, Howard (Kathy) Delveaux, Jr., Wendy (John) Mikulec, Teri (Roger) Heimke, Callie (Tim) VanHaren, Cindy (Paul) Culver, Tricia (Darren) Marquardt, Brian (Linda) Delveaux; grandchildren, Ben (Heather) Schindel, Brett Schindel, Sarah (Eric) Parisey-Zoromski, Peter Metzler, Michelle Metzler, Pam (Matthew) Frievalt, Joe (Erin) Miller, Ryan Miller, Amy Jane (David) Bishop, Alexandra VanHaren, Ian Culver, Mason Culver, Nathan Pecha-Marquardt, Natasha Marquardt, Ellianna Marquardt; 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson; siblings, Marilyn Hardekopf, Judy (Dr. Dave) Krainik, and Peggy (Dave) Winkler; special uncles, Stanley Ostrenga and Ray Ostrenga and many other relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother Jimmy, infant grandson Trevor Ryan Milller, brother-in-law Fred Hardekopf, and son-in-law Robert Parisey.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Riverview Alliance Church, 628 North Main St., Oconto Falls, WI 54154 on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 AM with Pastor Kevin Kuhn officiating, followed by the Nightingale Tribute Service. Jane will be placed to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice, Dr. William Wittman and Pastor Kevin Kuhn for their caring ways.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019