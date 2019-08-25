Services
Jane Keyzer


1926 - 2019
Jane Keyzer Obituary
Jane Keyzer

Wrightstown - Jane Keyzer, age 93, of Wrightstown passed away peacefully Friday Aug. 23 2019. Jane was born May 7, 1926 to the late Jacob and Margaret (Duffy) VandeVoort. She married Francis Keyzer on June 13, 1946 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Wrightstown.

Family, her faith and prayers were her priorities. Our loving Irish mom enjoyed making bread, baking the best sweets, & cooking and sharing those treasures. Watching and being with her grandkids were her joy. Some of her favorite things were: Cribbage, Sheephead, & Canasta and other games played through the years, eating lunch at D&G's with friends, being in her flower garden, collecting driftwood and rocks, traveling, crocheting and embroidering, and much, much more. Moms care and love and service to family and others was who she was.

She is survived by children John (Janice) Keyzer, Sr. Helen Keyzer, Mike (Kathy) Keyzer, Nancy (John) Kadow, Dennis Keyzer (special friend Bonita). Grandchildren: Kathleen (Ron) VanPrice, Karen Keyzer, Jake Kadow, Luke Kadow(fiance Emily Doyle), great grandchildren Kaden VanPrice, Ella VanPrice and Sam VanPrice. And a sister Margaret Brantmeier.

Jane was preceded by her husband Francis, parents, brother Robert VandeVoort, sister Rita Scheibe, sisters and brothers in-law: Sylvester Brantmeier, Margaret (Robert) VandeVoort, Josephine (Clem) Jansen, Mary (Wencil) Krines, Theresa (Marty) VanSchyndel.

The Keyzer family extends their love and gratitude to Friends and Neighbors who have shown their care, support and helpfulness over the years. A special thanks to Dr. Robert Mead for his many years of personal care for her needs, NanVanderHeiden, Bellin 4th floor nurses & medical staff.

Please no flowers and plants (because of allergies) we will have a Memorial fund for Moms favorite charities .

You are loved by your family, and will be missed.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced in a future edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
