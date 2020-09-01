Jane Kuhn
Algoma - Jane Kuhn was born on April 8, 1930, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the daughter of J. W. and Berniece (Jones) Chandler. She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1948, and from Purdue University in 1952 with a degree in Home Economics. She worked as a County Home Demonstration Agent in Wabash County, Indiana, from 1952 to 1956. She was married to Bob Kuhn on September 8, 1956 in First Methodist Church of Mishawaka, Indiana. After their marriage they lived in a co-op apartment at Garrett Biblical Institute in Evanston, Illinois, where Bob was a seminary student. That year Jane worked as a sales clerk at Marshall Fields in Old Orchard Shopping Center. They moved to their first parsonage in Eagle, Wisconsin, in 1957. That was followed by appointments to Tomahawk, Randolph, Prairie du Chien, Brodhead, Augusta, and Algoma, all in Wisconsin. In Randolph and Prairie du Chien Jane worked in their Public Libraries.
Jane loved to travel, whether it was around Wisconsin, across the country, or across the Atlantic. She learned to love camping, and fishing, and going on boats, trains or planes to see oceans, or mountains, or other great sights. She made two trips to Europe with the Algoma Community Band, and five trips to visit Bob's sister and her family in Norway. She enjoyed 12 Elderhostel/Road Scholar programs, including one to Yellowstone National Park on her 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2016.
Jane was very active in United Methodist Women, holding district offices in three different districts and state offices as well. In 1988 she attended a UMW mission seminar in New York City, and in 1993 she helped to plan another seminar in New York. In 1990 she attended the UMW National Assembly in Washington D.C. She was District President of the UMW's Northeast District from 1992 to 1994.
When she lived in Augusta she helped to organize a community improvement organization called Beautify Augusta, and when she moved to Algoma she became Vice President of Community Improvement of Algoma. She edited its newsletter, the CIofA Observer for several years. When Algoma's Main Street Program replaced the CIofA she became secretary of its Design Committee. She was a volunteer at Algoma's Visitor Center from 1996 to 2000. In her local church she edited the church's newsletter from 2001 to 2007 and was Financial Secretary from 2006 to 2017.
Jane is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Kuhn, her two sons, Mark (Emma Harron) Kuhn and Alan (Elizabeth Abrahams) Kuhn, and two granddaughters, Kateri and Maria Kuhn.
We want to thank all of the many people who cared for Jane at Bellin Hospital, Algoma Long Term Care Unit and Unity Hospice.
A public visitation will be at the SCHINDERLE FUNEAL HOME, Algoma on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jennifer Emert officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to United Methodist Children's Services of Wisconsin, or to the Algoma United Methodist Church.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Jane's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
.
The family asks that you maintain social distancing and bring your own face masks.