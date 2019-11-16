|
|
Jane L. Gulbransen
JANE L. GULBRANSEN, 67, formerly of Menominee, MI, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 14, 2019. Born on July 14, 1952 in Daggett, MI, Jane Lynn Hansen was welcomed into the arms of the late Robert and Helen Gulbransen. On August 12, 1953, Jane was officially adopted by the Gulbransens and resided in Menominee for most of her life. Jane was a 1970 graduate of Menominee High School and graduated in 1975 from Carroll College with a Bachelor of Science degree. In 1963 Jane began attending Green Bay Packer games with her parents and was one of thousands who attended the Ice Bowl in 1967! Jane was an enthusiastic and loyal Packers fan since attending her first game, until her illness in late 2011 of Primary Progressive Aphasia took away a lot of those feelings and memories. However, Jane still wore Green and Gold on game days. Jane was employed at Bay Area Medical Center for 25 years until her illness forced her to retire in November of 2011. For over 30 years, Jane enjoyed the friendship and companionship of Harold Broberg. Together they went on fishing and mystery bus casino trips, they traveled to Florida, Las Vegas, Hawaii and many other interesting places around the United States, as well as attending Packer games. Harold preceded Jane in death on December 29, 2014. Their last visit together was on December 15, 2014 at Wayne's Restaurant in Oconto where they exchanged Christmas gifts (thank you Tina). Since May 1, 2014, Jane resided at assisted living facilities in DePere and Green Bay, most recently at Wyndemere Memory Care until the time of her death. Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Menominee.
Jane is survived by Judith L. Knutzen-Nerad (her lifelong friend and caregiver) along with Judy's extended family who were a big part of Jane's life; nieces: Molly and Amanda (and their mother Jodi Dettman); several cousins and their families; dear friends: the Borns, along with many other close friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Menominee on Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 am with Reverend Jon Nelson presiding. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cadieu Funeral Home.
Jane, God brought our lives together in a most unique way over 67 years ago. We share precious memories from our childhood; horseback riding, Packers games, swimming at the Dome, skating on the rink your dad made in the back yard, walking to Roosevelt school together, sleepovers, shared birthdays with your mom and so much more. I love you and will miss you so very much. Always and forever, more than a friend...Judy.
Judy would like to express her most sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wyndemere Memory Care, Aspen Building, and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate and loving care provided to Jane. I am eternally grateful to all of you for the special role you played in Jane's final journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019