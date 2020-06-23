Jane Marie Hacker
Sturgeon Bay - Jane Marie Hacker, 91, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Ralph, Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with her niece, Debra, at her side.
She was born August 30, 1928 in the Town of Buchanan, Outagamie County, to Oscar and Johanna (Verkuilen) Onkels. Jane moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1942 and married Ralph Emerson Hacker at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church on March 2, 1947. They were blessed with one son, Robert, and over 63 years of marriage.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband (October 16, 2010); son (May 18, 1987); three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Melvin "Bud" (Geraldine) Onkels, Eugene (Eunice) Onkels, Robert "Bob" Onkels; nephew and niece, Donald Onkels and Diane Dontje; and other relatives.
Survived and missed by many nieces and nephews, including her brother Melvin "Bud" Onkels' children, Daniel Joseph Onkels, David (Kay) James Onkels, both of Appleton, and Debra Crawford of Sturgeon Bay, who resided with and cared for Jane the past four years; many great-nephews and great-nieces including, Adam and Michelle Onkels, David and Andrew Crawford, and Samantha and Monica Dontje; sister-in-law, Jan Onkels of Kaukauna; and other relatives.
Jane will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery (Ryan St. & State St.) in Kaukauna beside her husband, Ralph, and son, Robert with a graveside committal service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020.
Following local health guidelines, those attending the visitation and/or graveside service are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235.
View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Sturgeon Bay - Jane Marie Hacker, 91, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Ralph, Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with her niece, Debra, at her side.
She was born August 30, 1928 in the Town of Buchanan, Outagamie County, to Oscar and Johanna (Verkuilen) Onkels. Jane moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1942 and married Ralph Emerson Hacker at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church on March 2, 1947. They were blessed with one son, Robert, and over 63 years of marriage.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband (October 16, 2010); son (May 18, 1987); three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Melvin "Bud" (Geraldine) Onkels, Eugene (Eunice) Onkels, Robert "Bob" Onkels; nephew and niece, Donald Onkels and Diane Dontje; and other relatives.
Survived and missed by many nieces and nephews, including her brother Melvin "Bud" Onkels' children, Daniel Joseph Onkels, David (Kay) James Onkels, both of Appleton, and Debra Crawford of Sturgeon Bay, who resided with and cared for Jane the past four years; many great-nephews and great-nieces including, Adam and Michelle Onkels, David and Andrew Crawford, and Samantha and Monica Dontje; sister-in-law, Jan Onkels of Kaukauna; and other relatives.
Jane will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery (Ryan St. & State St.) in Kaukauna beside her husband, Ralph, and son, Robert with a graveside committal service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020.
Following local health guidelines, those attending the visitation and/or graveside service are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235.
View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.