Jane Marie Petznick
Appleton -
Jean Marie Petznick, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rosalia Gardens in Antigo. She was born to the late William and Mary (Mertz) Soquet on February 5, 1939. In her retirement years, Jean and her husband Reggie spent their time volunteering at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton and at Mosquito Hill Nature Center.
Jean is surivived by her children: Lois (Paul) Welhouse and Steve (Joan) Petznick; grandson Zach (Nikki) Welhouse; step grandchildren: David (Shamla) Laabs, Sarah (Mark) Omdal, Hannah (John) Sevilla, and Jonathan Laabs; great grandson Cal Welhouse; many step great grandchildren; and siblings: Ray (Lorraine) Soquet, Jerry (Helen) Soquet and Shirley Bader. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald "Reggie"; her parents and her brother Wencil Soquet.
A funeral service for Jean will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
