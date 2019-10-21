|
Jane Marie "Janie" Snyder
Green Bay - Jane Marie "Janie" Snyder, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The daughter of the late Sally Tanck was born on November 11, 1980 in Appleton, WI.
Janie was an open and vocal person who stood up for the things she believed in. She had a heart of gold and would help out others, even those she just met. Janie was a noted bibliophile, who also took courses through the Brown County Public Library. She was known to enjoy hunting for first edition books through rummage sales and thrifting.
Her favorite foods were cheese and chocolate, the latter of which she was allergic to! Janie was a very good teacher, and a talented artist, as witnessed by sunny days spent making sidewalk chalk art with her daughters. She loved her daughters with all her heart, and together they enjoyed time spent walking the trails at Baird's Creek, days at the museum or afternoons in a park.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Brenna Derenne and Salara "Sal" Derenne; two brothers, Travis Snyder and her future sister-in-law, Crystal Hadley and Dusty Snyder; boyfriend, Jeff Saharsky; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally Tanck; uncle, Donny Tanck; grandparents, Don (Jane) Tanck and Eugene (Anna) Snyder.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. The Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for her daughters.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019