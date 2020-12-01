Jane Marie (Leanna, De Bauche) Wentland
Green Bay - Jane Marie (Leanna, De Bauche) Wentland born June 29,1932 passed to eternal life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.
She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1949. Her first marriage in 1951 settled her in Suamico and blessed her with two children. Mom single handily raised us and provided everything we could have asked for without question. We remember Mom scraping mink pelts at Larry Moore's Mink Ranch one year to be able to buy us Christmas gifts.
She married Francis (Butch) Wentland August 30, 1967. He preceded her in death in May, 2007. He was the perfect complement for Mom. They loved to travel and go out to eat and enjoyed 30 years of marriage. Together they continued to support us as a family.
She was a Clerk and Bookkeeper for Jeffery's Clothing Store before her retirement. Mom liked sewing, traveling, going out to eat, cooking and baking, smoking, cocktails and playing cards. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught all of them many lessons for life. The best place to visit was grandma's (GG's) house. She lavished lots of love, gave the kids freedom to learn new things even if it made a mess and usually was a partner in crime which made it even more fun! Mom's favorite saying was "It's better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it." That always lead to fun projects with her. Mom could find the good in everything...someone always had it worse than you. She was feisty, fun loving and could give the best hugs! She loved with her whole heart and unconditionally. She was a fierce mama bear when it came to her family.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Barbara DeBauche) DeBauche, Patti (Bob Vincent) Van Rens; grandchildren, Jeremy (Meghan) De Bauche, Leanna (Daniel) Gracia, Andy (Lauren) Van Rens, Becky (Justin) Mitchem, Joe (Sally) Van Rens, Jennifer (Erik) Mathys, Jil (Eric) Hockers; great-grandchildren, Sophie DeBauche, Izzy DeBauche, Maddie DeBauche, Christian Gracia, Yari Gracia, Jake Mitchem, Molly Mitchem, Joshua "JJ"Van Rens, Riley Van Rens, Derek Mathys, Elizabeth Mathys, Charlee Mathys, Megan Hockers, Cole Hockers.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews (including great and grand) of the Leanna, Kruse, DeBauche and Wentland families. As well as sisters-in-law, Georgina Leanna and Karen Leanna. She is also survived by a special friend who she considered her other daughter, Linda Cady.
Preceded in death by her husband, Butch Wentland; parents, August and Marian Leanna; brothers, Dale and Richard Leanna; special sister-in-law, Joan Kruse; and special friend, Jack Grusselle.
The family wishes to thank Mom's caregivers at Bishops Court, the nurses and doctors in the ER and 4th floor at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice. You are true angels on earth!
Due to Covid-19 the family will hold a private service. She will be laid to rest at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Jane Wentland's family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers please do a "good deed" .... contribute to a food pantry or homeless shelter, buy groceries for someone who cannot, or buy a coffee for someone in line behind you. You'll make her smile.
Remember her with a light heart and when you drink an Old Fashioned, make a toast to her!
P.S. special memories from Jeremy are shared below.
This past weekend, my grandma Jane passed away in her sleep after her battle with Covid. While she was 88 and had plenty of "bad" habits, I have no doubt that Covid took her well before she would've been ready to go otherwise. She was feisty like that.
Fortunately, I was able to Facetime with her in the hospital while she could still talk, a luxury I know that many families aren't afforded.
For those that didn't know her, she was built on the perfect blend of smart-aleck, toughness, empathy, wisdom, wit and love. For those that did, then you know what I'm talking about.
She lived in the same town her entire life yet found a way to visit all 50 states (a few adventures on which I was able to join). She made the largest Wyoming whopper cookies, the best Cincinnati chili, and needed more-than-average time to "wake-up" in the morning.
Starting when I was five, she taught me how to play cards. For many years, she continually beat me at Canasta and Cribbage. When I would visit, she would wake up early to me sitting at the kitchen table with her jar full of nickels and dimes ready to play poker, which never began until after her morning coffee and daily world jumble and cryptoquote from the paper. She made me Shirley Temples while she drank her Old Fashioned (at night, not in the morning).
She outlived almost her entire generation of family and friends, but was, and will be, adored by the generations she leaves behind. Even though they won't remember the experience, I'm so glad that my daughters were able to meet her and that we have the photos as memories.
The memories. Yes, I was blessed with a lifetime of memories with my grandma and I am so grateful for the time we had.