Jane R. Handler



Bellevue - Jane R. Handler, age 62, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, February 14, 2019, with her loving husband, Christopher and daughter, Brooke at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 25, 1957 in St. Paul, MN, daughter of Laurel (McKoskey) Anderson and the late Dr. Carsten Anderson.



Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1975. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from UW-Oshkosh and began an extensive career in the nursing field ranging from general nursing at various Green Bay area hospitals, medical surgery, home health to hematology/oncology, finishing her career with Unity Hospice. While attending college, Jane enlisted in the US Army Reserve where she proudly served her country for 28 years, retiring as a Major.



Jane met Christopher when her mother recommended him as a handyman. One repair turned into many and they were married, December 30, 1995. Jane and Christopher shared 25 years together with Jane's daughter, Alex and later welcomed their daughter, Brooke.



Jane had a true caregiver's heart, which she nurtured through her work as a nurse and love for her family. She totally enjoyed a very active lifestyle and loved walking, traveling and shopping. She was an excellent skier and also enjoyed golfing and gardening. Each and every day, Jane ALWAYS had to have her McDonald's coffee to keep her going.



Jane is survived by and will be deeply missed by her husband, Christopher; her daughters, Alex (Andy) Robinson and Brooke Handler; her mother, Laurel Anderson and her brothers: Mark (Dawn Helgeson), Dr. Steven (Kerry) and Joseph Anderson. She is further survived by her father-in-law, William Handler; mother-in-law, Lois Handler; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Carsten Anderson.



Memorial visitation will be held at Prince of Peace Parish (3425 Willow Rd., Green Bay), Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 12 NOON until 3 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 3 PM, with Fr. Paul DeMuth, celebrant and military honors. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Jane's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, especially Dr. Amritha Karkera, as well as Unity Hospice for their loving care and support.