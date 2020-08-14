Jane S. RondouGreen Bay - Jane S. Rondou, passed away peacefully at Woodside Manor in Green Bay, WI. on Sunday, August 9th, at the age of 86. She was born November 15th, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN, to Gordon and Grace Sutton. She attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. Jane met Don while at Northwestern University where Jane was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and was also on the University's Synchronized Swim Team. After graduating from Northwestern University, Jane and Don were wed on September 1, 1956. She began her career, as a Speech and Language Pathologist, in Minneapolis, MN. They resided in Texas, and Louisiana, before settling in Green Bay. Upon arriving in Green Bay, Jane did what she loved most and what she felt was the most important and fulfilling job in her life...she put her career on hold to stay home and selflessly teach her children family values and life lessons. Her inspiration, love and devotion made us who we are today. Once all of us were in school, Mom resumed her teaching career for the Green Bay Public Schools. She completed her Masters in Speech and Language while teaching full time. The devotion she showed in caring for and helping her students and peers was immeasurable. After retiring from the Green Bay School System, Jane and Don enjoyed 20 years of living year round in Door County. Bailey's Harbor was their sanctuary. The calmness and serenity of the water, flowers, wildlife, and daily car rides, are what she enjoyed most. Mom was very active in the arts and crafts community within Door County. She loved teaching and partaking in many different art classes and groups, and also enjoyed working part time in some of her favorite boutiques.Jane is survived by her brother Gordon (Sue) Sutton, Greenwood, IN., and their children and grandchildren. Sister Cindy (Joe) Hathaway, Arlington, TX., and their children and grandchildren. Her children; Perry (Beth) Rondou, Green Bay, WI., Craig (Diane) Rondou East Lake, FL., Pam (Dave) Stahlke, Green Bay, WI., Kevin (Tiffany) Rondou, Pulaski, WI. Grandchildren: Lindsey (Steve) Lantz, Annapolis, MD., Austin Rondou, Minneapolis MN., Gabriel Rondou, East Lake, FL., Brock (Mariah) Stahlke, Sturgeon Bay, WI., Kaden Stahlke, Sturgeon Bay, WI., Bella and Grayson Rondou, Pulaski, WI. Great Grandchildren: Henry, Violet and Ruby Lantz, Annapolis, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, on March 2, 2020, and her parents Grace and Gordon Sutton.Jane's family would like to give a special thank you to all of the Unity Hospice staff for their guidance, care and compassion throughout this time. They are all the most amazing people. We'd also like to thank all of the staff and residents at Woodside Manor's. There are no words to express how much you meant to Mom and how much you meant to all of us.As some people journey through life, they leave foot prints of kindness and love, courage and compassion. Even though mom is gone, the trail she has left behind will continue to inspire us."Love you to the moon and back Mom!"Per Mom's wishes, there will be no service. An announcement of a "Celebration of Life" gathering for both Mom and Dad will be given at a later date.