Janell Barlament
Janell Barlament

De Pere - Janell Dawn (Wegner) Barlament met the angels on June 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief, but courageous battle with leukemia.

Family and friends may visit at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, on Sunday, June 14, from 2-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11am and will be live-streamed on the Faith Lutheran Church Facebook page. Attendance at the funeral service on Monday is private for immediate family only. Full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for the education of Carter and Sophia.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
