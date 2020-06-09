Janell Barlament
De Pere - Janell Dawn (Wegner) Barlament met the angels on June 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief, but courageous battle with leukemia.
Family and friends may visit at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, on Sunday, June 14, from 2-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, at 11am and will be live-streamed on the Faith Lutheran Church Facebook page. Attendance at the funeral service on Monday is private for immediate family only. Full obituary at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for the education of Carter and Sophia.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.