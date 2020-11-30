Janelle A. Wilquet
Green Bay - Janelle A. Wilquet, 52, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 17, 1968 to John Wilquet and Marie (Seidl) Hurley. She was a 1986 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Janelle then moved to Florida and worked as a CNA until her health declined. In 2006, due to the debilitating effects of multiple sclerosis, she moved back to Green Bay where she has resided at Crossroads Care Center ever since.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Hurley; sister, Laura (Ross) Jasmer; brother, Brian Hurley; nieces, Hayley (fiancé, Deavon) Jasmer and her son, Marley; Jordyn Jasmer; aunts, Mary Wilquet, Donna Zastrow, Ginny (Edward) Baum, Charmaine (Steve) Sullivan and Sue Ann (Rick) Kinstetter; uncle, Alois (Lois) Seidl, Jr. and many other cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilquet; step-father, Dwight Hurley and Uncle, Donald Wilquet.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will take place the St. Martins Cemetery in Tonet. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
The family extends a special thank you to the of Crossroads Care Center for their care and compassion shown to Janelle.