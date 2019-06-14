|
Janet A. De Cleene
Green Bay - Janet A. De Cleene, 84, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1935, in Green Bay to Arlin "Al" L. and Anna M. (Brugman) De Cleene.
Janet graduated from St. Patrick School and St. Joseph Academy with A honors. She had St. Norbert College magna cum laude degree and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
Janet was a teacher in the public schools of Wisconsin for about ten years. She taught in Green Bay, Wauwatosa and Madison. Later, she was a teacher in a private Catholic school in Green Bay for a while. Janet was also a C.C.D. teacher for five years. She had double majors of education and worked in the business field in market research and in the motel industry for many years too.
Janet was a member of St. Patrick Parish and the St. Anne Society. As a member of the Xavier Guild, she was a secretary for five years. Janet held memberships also in Friends of the Brown County Library, People to People - Green Bay Chapter, R.S.V.P., AARP and NRTA.
During her retirement, she volunteered at the Central Library for many years. Janet also volunteered in the public schools doing various things, including Reading Buddy. She gave civic duty, as a poll worker also.
Janet loved to travel. Her tours included Europe, Canada, and much of the U.S., Wisconsin and Door County. She visited brothers and families in Colorado and Missouri. Janet was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. She enjoyed sports. Her family loved boating on their Chris-Craft yacht, swimming and water skiing for many years. Janet loved music. She also enjoyed reading. Janet walked in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in 1997 with her friends who were cancer survivors.
She is survived by two brothers: Thomas (Robin) De Cleene, St. Charles, MO; Carl De Cleene, Philippines; sister-in-law, Della De Cleene; seven nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces, two great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Arlin and Anna De Cleene; and her brother, Robert De Cleene.
Visitation will be at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Parent officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2019