Janet Korb
Bellevue - Janet Korb, 70, Bellevue, passed away on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Janet was a person who cared for others, her gift of organ donation was her final act of kindness.
The daughter of Robert and Mabel (Mellon) Holter was born February 5, 1949 in Milwaukee. Janet married Gordon Korb January 15, 1972 in Milwaukee. Janet worked at various title companies in Green Bay.
Janet enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and decorating. She loved her dogs and socializing with friends and family.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gordon. Her children: Matthew (Tammy) Korb and their daughter Rebecca; Jason (Cynthia) Korb and their son Henry; Thomas Korb. She is also survived by her siblings: Thomas (Nancy) Holter; Susan (Bill) Kurth. Gordon's brother: Robert Korb as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members, and friends.
Family and friends can call at Cotter Funeral Home 860 N. Webster Ave. De Pere from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, May 31, 2019. The funeral service for Janet will be at 12 noon Friday at Cotter. Entombment in the Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Janet's memory. On-line condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019