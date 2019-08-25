|
|
Janet L. Drais
Green Bay - Janet L. Drais, 82, of Elk Mound, died at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI, on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1937, in Green Bay, WI, to Arnold and Myra Nichols.
She attended Green Bay East High School, graduating in 1955. Janet graduated from Wisconsin State College - Oshkosh in 1959 after studying Elementary Education. On October 3, 1959, Janet married Lloyd F. Drais at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Green Bay.
Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking for her grandchildren and Church events, crafts and helping at Church. Janet was an active member of the Longview Homemakers, St. Mary's Circle and volunteering with Telephone Pioneers Talking Books. Janet also enjoyed her grand dogs and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Janet is survived by her sons, Tim, Steve, Jeff (Cris) and Doug (Candice); grandchildren, Mike, Emily, Kailyn and Alyssia, Brandon and Hayden. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon (Steve) Zube; brother, Rick Nichols; brother-in-law, Norbert Drais; sisters-in-law, Joan (Jim) Lipp and Julie Drais; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank The Neighbors of Dunn County for the wonderful care provided to Janet since October 2018.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 417 W Menomonie St, Elk Mound, WI, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Father Timothy Wells will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Spring Brook Township, Dunn County, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019