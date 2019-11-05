|
|
Janet L. Klika
Green Bay - Janet L. Klika, 64, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family following a three-year battle with cancer. She was born June 2, 1955, in Green Bay to Richard and Isabel (Guns) Puyleart.
Janet was a graduate of Denmark High School, Class of 1973. For twenty-five years she worked as a machine operator for Georgia Pacific (Fort Howard Paper). Janet later attended college and received a degree as a medical assistant. For ten years she worked as an administrative assistant for Odd Fellows Home until her retirement. Janet lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed roller coasters, air ballooning, parachuting, golfing, being outdoors, and at 50 years of age completed her first full marathon. Janet especially loved being with family and friends and couldn't get enough of her grandchildren. Janet was truly proud of her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Janet is survived by her husband, Dennis; her children, Casey Kane, Kevin (Kyrah) Klika, Stephanie Scholtz; her 2 grandchildren, Kannon and Trent; her sisters and brothers, Dianne (Jerold) Korinek, Sharon (Robert) Dyce, Doris (James) Hallet, Connie (Lou) McGrath, Richard "Rick" Puyleart (and special friend Jean); her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Terri (Craig) Hussen, Rick (Debbie) Klika, Diane Tease, Julie (Dan) Johnson, Andy (Julie) Klika, Marty (Sherry) Klika; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dan Puyleart.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday, November 7th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Friday, November 8th, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. On-line condolences may be given to the Klika family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Janet's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, especially to Melanie and Molly.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019