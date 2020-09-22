1/1
Reedsville - Janet M. Fontaine, age 85, a Reedsville resident, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 after a brief fight with cancer. Janet was born on February 15, 1935 in Tigerton, WI, the daughter of Cecil and Loretta (Buck) Schoenfeldt. She was a graduate of Shawano High School. Her hobbies included oil painting, ceramics, reading, sheepshead, cribbage and crocheting. Janet was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Bloedorn-Becker-Jensen Unit 126. She will be remembered as a wonderful, caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Becki Sue McColley and sister Sally Cornelius. Janet is survived by Joni (Kevin) McColley, Jeri (Gary) Benzschawel, Judi Kortens and special friend Bill, JB Fontaine, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, one brother and four sisters. The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice and New Care for their compassionate care of our mother. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Shawano, WI. Officiating at the Service will be Pastor Lin Wittmann. Please direct any memorials to either Unity Hospice or New Care (Crivitz). Due to COVID, please respect social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
