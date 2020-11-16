Janet M. Gigot
Green Bay - Janet M. Gigot, 84, passed away due to complications attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born June 5, 1936, in Green Bay to Robert and Genevieve (Heim) Jandrain, and was raised on the family farm in Walhain, WI.
Janet was a graduate of Luxemburg High School, Class of 1953. On September 16, 1961, she married Myles Gigot in Wahlain. For ten years, Janet worked as a bookkeeper for Dun & Bradstreet until the birth of her third child and became a hardworking and devoted homemaker for her family. Janet loved to do flower gardening and was an avid sports fan. She was especially a fan of the Packers, Brewers, and enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports as well. Following retirement, Janet and Myles enjoyed spending their time golfing, traveling, and being with their family in Door County. Janet was a member of St. Bernard Parish.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Myles; her children, Therese (William) Korman, Philadelphia, PA, Perry (Janet) Gigot, Roscoe, IL, Pat Gigot, Marquette, MI, Paul (Lori) Gigot, Julie (Barry) Marthaler, all of De Pere; her grandchildren, Joshua, Jennifer (fiancé Alex Wheaton), Jared, Ethan, Travis and Amber; a brother, Francis Jandrain; a sister-in-law, Donna Jandrain; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Jandrain, Jr., and Arnold Jandrain.
Due to concerns over the rise in COVID-19 in our community, the services for Janet will be held privately Friday at 11:00 a.m. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to Proko-Wall Funeral Home's Facebook page. Online condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com
.
Janet's family extends a sincere word of thanks to the caring staff of McCormick Assisted Living, and to St. Paul Elder Services.