Janet Pallister
De Pere - Janet Eleanor Pallister, 85, of De Pere and formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1934, in Cornish, ME to Charles and Helen (Pease) Bradeen. On July 22, 1955, she married Richard D. Pallister in the Navy Chapel in Brunswich, ME, he preceded her in death on October 2, 1990.
Janet graduated from Fryeburg Academy and Gorham State Teachers College and earned her B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Lonsdale School in Norfolk, VA for several years. Janet and Richard moved around to Maine, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois during his Navel career. After Richard's retirement in 1965, they settled in Sturgeon Bay.
Janet was involved with her children, and grandchildren. She made and sold various craft items at shops in Door County. Janet moved to De Pere in 2001 following the death of her husband of 35 years. She was a member of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. Janet loved to spend time with her children, and her grandchildren, and enjoyed crafts, cross stich, reading, puzzles, and sports.
She was survived by a daughter, Beth (Bob) Moeller, De Pere; son, Richard (Heather) Pallister, West Des Moines, IA; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Pallister, Wautoma; grandchildren, Jeremy (Ann) Moeller, Green Bay; Angela Moeller, De Pere; Chad (Vannessa) Moeller, Peoria, AZ; Hannah and Jacob Pallister, West Des Moines, IA; brother, John (Lu) Bradeen, Colebrook, NH; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Moeller, Peoria, AZ; Lilly and Lucas Moeller, Green Bay; brother-in-law, Charles Pingree, Cornish, ME; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ed) Summy, Clearwater, FL; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, son, Charles Pallister, a sister, Anne Pingree, sister-in-law, Betty Conard, and a brother-in-law, Tom Pallister.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church with Rev. David Leistra officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020