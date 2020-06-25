Janette "Bonnie" Enix
Pound - Janette "Bonnie" Enix, 84, of Pound, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1936 in Pound, to Fred M. and Mildred A. (Giese) Pillath. On September 4, 1954. Bonnie married John Enix at the Pound Assembly of God Church. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2014 after more than 59 years of marriage. Bonnie was an attending member of Gillett Assembly of God Church where she played piano for many years. Janette enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tending to her garden and farm. In addition she enjoyed bird watching and playing word games online with her family and friends. Bonnie also enjoyed catching up with family on Facebook.
Bonnie is survived by three children, Barbara (Joe) Sebero, Wausaukee, Darrell (Karen) Enix, Coleman, Carolyn (Steve) Podoski, Peshtigo; seven grandchildren Jennifer (special friend Craig) Enix, Heather (Dustin) Koebach, John (Lisa) McMahon, Amy (Neil) Bjorkman, Ashley (Austin) Gauthier, John Enix, and Katie (special friend Adam) Podoski; 13 great-grandchildren Autumn, Morgan, Eli, Isaac, Evan, Adam, Owen, Lyric ,Irie, Livy, Josie, Georgia and Ginger; two brothers, Alton (Lonnie) Pillath, Richard (Karen) Pillath; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents and one great-grandchild.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 East Main Street, Coleman on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 4 - 7 P.M. Private Services will be held later in the week at Hillside Assembly of God Church, Gillett. Burial will be at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound. Online condolences may be expressed at RhodesCharapata.com.
Pound - Janette "Bonnie" Enix, 84, of Pound, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She was born January 18, 1936 in Pound, to Fred M. and Mildred A. (Giese) Pillath. On September 4, 1954. Bonnie married John Enix at the Pound Assembly of God Church. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2014 after more than 59 years of marriage. Bonnie was an attending member of Gillett Assembly of God Church where she played piano for many years. Janette enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and tending to her garden and farm. In addition she enjoyed bird watching and playing word games online with her family and friends. Bonnie also enjoyed catching up with family on Facebook.
Bonnie is survived by three children, Barbara (Joe) Sebero, Wausaukee, Darrell (Karen) Enix, Coleman, Carolyn (Steve) Podoski, Peshtigo; seven grandchildren Jennifer (special friend Craig) Enix, Heather (Dustin) Koebach, John (Lisa) McMahon, Amy (Neil) Bjorkman, Ashley (Austin) Gauthier, John Enix, and Katie (special friend Adam) Podoski; 13 great-grandchildren Autumn, Morgan, Eli, Isaac, Evan, Adam, Owen, Lyric ,Irie, Livy, Josie, Georgia and Ginger; two brothers, Alton (Lonnie) Pillath, Richard (Karen) Pillath; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents and one great-grandchild.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 East Main Street, Coleman on Sunday June 28, 2020 from 4 - 7 P.M. Private Services will be held later in the week at Hillside Assembly of God Church, Gillett. Burial will be at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound. Online condolences may be expressed at RhodesCharapata.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.