Janice A. Mikolichek
Green Bay - Janice Micolichek was born on April 8, 1945 and went to her home on October 15, 2020. Daughter of Charles and Mary (Polus) Micolichek.
Janice, finally got to go home. She got along with very little in this lifetime, but her riches came to her when she was met at that golden gate. She is now with her mom, dad, and siblings. Janice had a gift for making children happy and she had an infectious laugh that we will forever miss.
There will be no funeral service, however, if you knew her, think about some of the good times you had with her, and share them with others. That would make Janice happy. Rest in peace Janice, you will live on forever in our hearts and memories.
