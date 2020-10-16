1/1
Janice A. Mikolichek
Janice A. Mikolichek

Green Bay - Janice Micolichek was born on April 8, 1945 and went to her home on October 15, 2020. Daughter of Charles and Mary (Polus) Micolichek.

Janice, finally got to go home. She got along with very little in this lifetime, but her riches came to her when she was met at that golden gate. She is now with her mom, dad, and siblings. Janice had a gift for making children happy and she had an infectious laugh that we will forever miss.

There will be no funeral service, however, if you knew her, think about some of the good times you had with her, and share them with others. That would make Janice happy. Rest in peace Janice, you will live on forever in our hearts and memories.

Simply Cremation is assisting the family. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence with the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
