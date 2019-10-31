|
Janice A. Van Asten
Kaukauna - Janice A. Van Asten, age 79, of Kaukauna passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Janice was born on February 5, 1940 in Green Bay daughter of the late Benjamin and Martha (Gerritts) Ver Boort. Janice grew up in DePere and graduated from DePere High School. She married Merlin Van Asten on September 28, 1961. They moved to Tacoma, Washington for a short time before returning home and began farming. Janice and Merlin farmed until 1997 until it was passed down to their son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Becky Van Asten who operated the farm until 2017.
Janice was a very active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom where she served as a CCD teacher and a lector. She was also president of the Christian Mothers and was a 4-H leader. Janice enjoyed country music and loved taking trips to Branson and Nashville. She also enjoyed polka music and spent many Sunday afternoons dancing with her family and the greatest friends from Luxemburg. She also loved reading, cooking and sewing, taking day trips and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her husband, Merlin, her son, Dennis (Becky) Van Asten; grandchildren: Derek (Kaity) Van Asten and Stephanie (Jacob) Cash; 3 great-grandchildren: Laura, Hannah, and Mikayla Van Asten; her in-laws; Lois (Lloyd) Schuessler, Marvin (Mary) Van Asten, Carl (Sharon) Van Asten, Wayne (Ann) Van Asten, Lyle Van Asten, and Jack (Pauline) Van Asten. She is further survived by good friends, Joe Secor and Judy Becker. Janice was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Martin and Josephine Van Asten and a sister-in-law, Delores Mischler.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oncology Department at St. Vincent's and also to the staff at Good Shepherd for all the wonderful care given to Janice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019