Janice Ann Larson
Beloit - Janice Ann Larson, 83, Beloit, WI, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Green Knolls at Beloit.
She was born May 25, 1937 in Goodman, WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Clara (Bradle) McKay. Janice was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. She married John Larson on July 19, 1969 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Stiles, WI.
Janice was employed as an Elementary School Teacher in Beloit, Green Bay, and did substitute teaching for many years. She also assisted her husband with his photography business - Larson Studio, East of Oconto Falls on Larson Lane. Janice was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. She enjoyed traveling, reading and knitting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, John R. Larson, Beloit, WI; son, Father John L. Larson, Stockbridge, MA, National Shrine of the Divine Mercy; brother, Lawrence (Janet) McKay Jr., Green Bay, WI; sisters, Carla (Darwin) Grover, Beloit, WI and Sandy McKay, Monroe, WI; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Green Knolls at Beloit for the care given to Janice.
A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a rosary to be recited at 2:00 p.m., with Father John L. Larson officiating. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 5246 St. Patrick's Rd., Lena, WI, with Father John L. Larson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to June 3, 2020