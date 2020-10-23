Janice "Jan" Born
Bellevue - Jan Born, 68, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a long courageous battle with multiple health concerns. She was born on October 24, 1951 to Irene and Ray Nicholaus, who preceded her in death. Jan grew up in Shawano before moving to Green Bay, where she lived for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve; daughter, Tiffany; many close friends; a dog, Tundra; and a grand-dog, Bama.
Jan spent many enjoyable days at Harbour Village in Door County and traveling with friends and family. She loved trying her luck at both local and destination casinos, and sometimes came away a winner. Jan was always up for an adventure and crossing items off of her bucket list (e.g., riding in a hot air balloon; a personalized ride in the Weinermobile; exploring on underwater scooters; swimming with whale sharks, manatees, stingrays, and dolphins; ziplining; driving a Ferrari; cruising). She was an avid lover of sunflowers, penguins and experiencing all that life had to offer.
Jan was a distinguished businesswoman and member of the community and broke through many glass ceilings. She was in the banking industry for forty years and took pride in making a difference.
Jan and her family wish to send a special thank you to Bellin's Cancer Team, Cardiology Associates, fabulous caregivers from Home Instead and Unity, and the Palliative Care team for their support, care, and guidance through the last few years.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will take place. To view the memorial service, go the the Proko-Wall Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. A tentative Celebration of Life for the public on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Proko-Wall Funeral Home. An obituary will appear as the date draws closer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin (where daughter, Tiffany, serves on the Board of Directors) or DeYoung's Family Zoo (where Jan and her family made many memories).