Janice Dahlke
Denmark - Janice Dahlke, age 75 of Denmark was called home unexpectedly on April 4, 2019. Lifelong resident of Denmark, she was born in the Township of New Denmark to the late Eugene F. and Gertrude (Krueger) Dahlke. She worked 39 plus years at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc, she also waitressed and cooked at various restaurants and taverns in the area. There was not a cookbook she hadn't browsed through, nor a family gathering without her bringing two or three desserts or salads she "wanted to try" "so we don't run out".
She always was eager to cook a meal for her son Paul (Lynn) and her biggest critics, grandsons, Sam and Nic, all of Green Bay. Janice is further survived by her brother, Eugene (Linda), sister in law, Louise, sisters; Shirley, Marion and Carol (Gerald) Peterson, all of Denmark as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding Janice in death are her parents, her brother Glenn and great nephew Nathan Tilot.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 11:15am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 503 Grand Ave, Denmark, a memorial service will be held at 11:30am, with Pastor Dan Schmidt officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019