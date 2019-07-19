Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
For more information about
Janice Etienne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Prince of Peace Church
3425 Willow Road
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Church
3425 Willow Road
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Etienne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Etienne


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Etienne Obituary
Janice Etienne

Green Bay - Janice A. Etienne, 72, Green Bay, died Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at a local hospital.

Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm on Monday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:15 am on Tuesday the 23rd at Prince of Peace Church, 3425 Willow Road, Green Bay, Wi. 54311. Funeral 10:30 am Tuesday at the church with Rev. Joseph Dorner officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. www.mcmahonfh.com

The complete obituary will be available in Monday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now