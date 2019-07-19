|
|
Janice Etienne
Green Bay - Janice A. Etienne, 72, Green Bay, died Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at a local hospital.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG. Closing parish prayer service 7:00 pm on Monday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:15 am on Tuesday the 23rd at Prince of Peace Church, 3425 Willow Road, Green Bay, Wi. 54311. Funeral 10:30 am Tuesday at the church with Rev. Joseph Dorner officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. www.mcmahonfh.com
The complete obituary will be available in Monday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019