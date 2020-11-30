Janice Henning
Allouez - A perfect wife. A perfect mother.
Early in the morning of November 28th., Jan passed gracefully and gently into eternal life. Through her life, her attention was always focused on her family. She created a home full of love and joy for her husband and children. Our deep love for her will remain always in our hearts.
Jan was born on July 30, 1942 on a farm outside of DePere. She was the youngest of eight daughters born to George and Mary (Hecker) Dollar. Her mother died when Jan was three years old and she was raised by her loving father and her sisters. She married Patrick Henning in Green Bay in 1971.
She is survived by her husband and three children: Brian, Bolingbrook, IL, Kevin, Chicago, IL and Molly (Fabian) Villarreal, Clarendon Hills, IL, grandchildren; Emily and Elise Henning, Tony Henning and Sydney, Jack and Nora Villarreal. Jan is further survived by her sisters; Rita Lacenski, Elsie (Don) Krajnik, Leona Beining and Joan (Dick) Maurer, as well as many, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Arlene (Cyril) Thomas, Angela (Bob) Roffers and Glady (Joseph) Diny. Also, her brothers in law, Bernard Lacenski and Cliff Beining.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 beginning at 9:30am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr, Green Bay until 11:45, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00, Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. The Mass will be live-streamed at gbres.org/live
. Please remember to bring and wear a mask as well as practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Jan and her family.