Janice Jean Nemetz
Green Bay - Janice Jean Nemetz, 82, of Green Bay departed this life peacefully on Thursday, March, 26, 2020 at Grancare Nursing Center.
Janice was born on April 25, 1937 in Blackwell, WI daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Chreech) Kagerbauer.
She is survived by 5 children: Debra Jean Lemmen, Bryan ( Margarita) Nemetz, Michelle (Jeff) Mincheski, Brent (Sarah Rathbun) Nemetz, and Kelly (Linda) Nemetz along with many other beloved family and friends.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID - 19 virus a celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary will be published when services are announced. To leave a message of remembrance or hope please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020