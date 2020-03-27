Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Janice Jean Nemetz

Janice Jean Nemetz Obituary
Janice Jean Nemetz

Green Bay - Janice Jean Nemetz, 82, of Green Bay departed this life peacefully on Thursday, March, 26, 2020 at Grancare Nursing Center.

Janice was born on April 25, 1937 in Blackwell, WI daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Chreech) Kagerbauer.

She is survived by 5 children: Debra Jean Lemmen, Bryan ( Margarita) Nemetz, Michelle (Jeff) Mincheski, Brent (Sarah Rathbun) Nemetz, and Kelly (Linda) Nemetz along with many other beloved family and friends.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID - 19 virus a celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary will be published when services are announced. To leave a message of remembrance or hope please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
