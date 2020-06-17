Janice Jean NemetzGreen Bay - Janice Jean Nemetz, 82, of Green Bay departed this life peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Janice was born on April 25, 1937 in Blackwell, WI daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Chreech) Kagerbauer. In her younger years, she worked at Borden Foods in Green Bay, WI. After moving to Denmark, WI, Janice stayed extremely busy raising five children while working on the family farm, driving school bus, and working at Brown County Publishing. Later in life, she enjoyed driving coach throughout the country for Nationwide Travelers with her special friend, Quirin Biely. In addition, they also managed four apartment buildings until Quirin's passing in 2003.Janice enjoyed shopping, talking on the telephone, and dining out. Her favorite activity was visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. Janice could easily strike up a conversation with anyone she met. It also brought her great joy when her entire family was together for gatherings.She is survived by five children: Debra Jean Lemmen, Bryan (Margarita) Nemetz, Michelle (Jeff) Mincheski, Brent (Sarah Rathbun) Nemetz, and Kelly (Linda) Nemetz; grandchildren: Alicia, Jovick, Annita, Josh (Heather), Jenna, Ashley, Dustin, Brianna, Logan, Julia, and Lydia; seven great grandchildren; two sisters: Carol (Pat) Goral and Stella Piontek; nieces and nephews; along with other family members and friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Mike (Veda), Joe (Emma), and Ed Kagerbauer; three sisters: Marie Terrien, Betty Fuller, and Donna Printz; two brothers- in-law: Donald Terrien and Richard Piontek and her very special friend Quirin Biely.A celebration of Janice's life will be held at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay, WI on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM followed by a service with Father David McElroy officiating. Interment of ashes will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Laona Cemetery, Laona WI, with a graveside service officiated by Father Robert Mitchell.Due to the Covid-19 virus, masks are recommended but not required.