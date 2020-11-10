1/1
Janice Jorgensen
Janice Jorgensen

Casco - Janice M. Jorgensen, 81, Casco, passed away Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born August 1, 1939 in Algoma to Bernard and Bernice (Schultz) LeGreve.

Janice was a graduate of the Casco High School.

She married Lloyd Jorgensen Jr. in Algoma on April 26, 1958.

Janice worked at the Algoma Ceramic Shop for many years, pouring and painting ceramics. She enjoyed her time with family and friends, watching and feeding the birds and her flower gardens. Janice volunteered her time along with her sister Geraldine at St. Mary Church and the Algoma Long Term Care for many years.

Janice is survived by her son Rick (Denise) Jorgensen and her daughter Lori Schiltz, four grandchildren Jill Jorgensen, Josh and Nick Schiltz and Ally Jorgensen, one brother Bernie (Marge) LeGreve and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Mike Schiltz, one brother Gerald LeGreve and one sister Geraldine Brandt.

Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Janice's tribute page at www.schinderle.com

Face masks are required at church along with temperatures will be taken.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
