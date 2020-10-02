Janice Mary Genske
Green Bay - Janice Mary Genske, 83, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1937, in Green Bay to Walter and Mary (Cropsey) Meyer.
Janice loved her family. She was a loving mom and was always there for them.
Her faith was the center of her life. She was a longtime member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Janice enjoyed taking trips with her husband, Tom; playing cards and fishing - there was always a contest when fishing with the grandkids, who caught the biggest or smallest fish! She truly loved every moment she could spend with her grandchildren; attending every sporting event or school event.
Survivors include her children, Curtis Lindsley, Linda Maloney (Roy Geurts), Jean (Dave) Waskosky, Steve (Sue) Lindsley, Jill Huss (Bill Brennan); grandchildren, Kevin Lindsley, Joe (Maria) Lindsley, Chase Lindsley, Shanda (Richard) Deterville, Michael Maloney (Alisha Herrera), Tyler (Ally) Waskosky, Shane (Anna) Waskosky, McKayla Lindsley, Madeline Lindsley, Jordan (Kara) Huss; great-grandchildren, Carter, Alexia, Dylan, Keivan, Emrick, Taryn, Aubree, Peyton, Karsen, Kennedy; sister, Jerry (Jim) Krueger; brother, John (Pat) Meyer; sister, Joyce Nielson; and sister, Joan (Maurey) Steffel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Genske; sons-in-law, Glen Maloney, Joseph Huss; grandson, Steven Maloney; brother, Jim (Mary) Meyer; sister, Judy (Jack) Payant; and brother-in-law, Randy Nielson.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4; followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Sr. Helen Keyzer A.N.G. officiating. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Janice Genske family and they will be forwarded on. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit the CP Center.
A special thank you is extended to the caregivers and staffs of Bellevue Assisted Living, Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Unity Hospice.