Janice (Thibodeau) Podoski
Howard - Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, Janice (Thibodeau) Podoski passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the age 83. She courageously battled cancer for the last eight years with dignity, strength and determination. She had many health issues and fought through it all with an amazing resilience.
Janice was born on October 11, 1936 in Coleman to the late Arthur and Laverna (Hower) Thibodeau. She always said she was born into the "Yours, Mine and Ours" family of the 1930's due to having a blended family with the Neveau/Thibodeau clan. Janice graduated from Coleman High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Francis Podoski, on October 13, 1956. They were members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Coleman for many years. Once retired, they moved to Howard, where thy met many new friends and joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard.
Janice will be remembered for her contagious laugh, huge smile and the love she had for her family and friends. She was an avid reader, loved crosswords and after much resistance of "technology" became addicted to iPad solitaire; you always saw all three items stacked on the table next to her chair. After her husband passed, she moved to Woodfield Village Senior Apartments which was the perfect fit for this stage of her life. Janice enjoyed coffee in the morning and cards in the afternoon with many of the ladies in the complex. Oh, let's also not forget…any idol time meant the Hallmark Channel would be on as she preferred to look for the good in life with happy endings.
Survivors include children, David (Dawn) Podoski, Lee (Sue) Podoski, Lynn Podoski; Karen (Craig) Compton; grandchildren, Heidi (Jeff) Auer, Jill Podoski, Mitch (Sarah) Compton, Casey Compton, Spencer Compton, Eric (Brittney) Podoski, Kalynn (Sean) Van Ermen; great-grandchildren, MyKaela, Jake, Jack, Jase, Dylan, Ella, Haiden, Dawson and Beckett; brother, Roger (Marge) Thibodeau; and sister, Peggy (Byron) Heisel.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Doc"; her daughter, Julie; and siblings from the Neveau and Thibodeau family which included six sisters and five brothers.
During these uncertain times, Janice requested a private service be held. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Coleman where she will rest next to her husband and daughter. Online condolences are welcome at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank the staffs at Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother. A special heartfelt thank you to Mary Geronimi, who was like a sister to her, for her wonderful friendship and willingness to help whenever needed.