Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Allen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice R. Allen Obituary
Janice R. Allen

Tucson, AZ - Janice R. Allen, 87, passed away at home in Tucson, Arizona in the presence of family on April 2, 2020. She was born at Green Bay, WI on July 21,1932 to Willard "Bud" and Ellen (Race) Allen. Jan often commented on her happy childhood among her extended family in Little Suamico including her grandparents, Edwin and Emma (Schultz) Race and Edward and Edna (DeMaiffe) Allen. She enjoyed traveling, hiking the deserts and mountains of the Southwest with her beloved dogs and friends, and winning at cribbage. An avid golfer, she was an active member of her golf club, where she made many dear friends.

A registered nurse and nurse educator in Wisconsin, Colorado and Arizona, she retired as clinical faculty from University of Arizona, College of Nursing in 2000. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1950, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Oshkosh in 1954, and earned both a BS, and MS in Nursing. As the Head of Continuing Education at the Assoc. of Operating Room Nurses in Denver, CO (1983-1988), she led the educational component of international nursing conferences at the Hague, Netherlands and Singapore.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Willard "Tom" and dear friend Jean Bradley, she will be deeply missed by her sister-in-law Valerie Allen, and devoted nieces and nephews, Craig (Seva Khalsa); Edith (Detlef) Weiler; Elaine (Jim Cooney); Brian (Betsy); Mark (Pascale); Bradley (Jude); and Sharon Allen, as well as her grandnieces/nephews, Kiyana, Nik, Ben, Jonathan, Derek, Caroline, Megan, Katherine, Claire, Davia, Luc, Sean and Seth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net. In the lieu of flowers, Janice requested donations to nature organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity (www.biologicaldiversity.org)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -