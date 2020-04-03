|
Janice R. Allen
Tucson, AZ - Janice R. Allen, 87, passed away at home in Tucson, Arizona in the presence of family on April 2, 2020. She was born at Green Bay, WI on July 21,1932 to Willard "Bud" and Ellen (Race) Allen. Jan often commented on her happy childhood among her extended family in Little Suamico including her grandparents, Edwin and Emma (Schultz) Race and Edward and Edna (DeMaiffe) Allen. She enjoyed traveling, hiking the deserts and mountains of the Southwest with her beloved dogs and friends, and winning at cribbage. An avid golfer, she was an active member of her golf club, where she made many dear friends.
A registered nurse and nurse educator in Wisconsin, Colorado and Arizona, she retired as clinical faculty from University of Arizona, College of Nursing in 2000. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1950, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Oshkosh in 1954, and earned both a BS, and MS in Nursing. As the Head of Continuing Education at the Assoc. of Operating Room Nurses in Denver, CO (1983-1988), she led the educational component of international nursing conferences at the Hague, Netherlands and Singapore.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Willard "Tom" and dear friend Jean Bradley, she will be deeply missed by her sister-in-law Valerie Allen, and devoted nieces and nephews, Craig (Seva Khalsa); Edith (Detlef) Weiler; Elaine (Jim Cooney); Brian (Betsy); Mark (Pascale); Bradley (Jude); and Sharon Allen, as well as her grandnieces/nephews, Kiyana, Nik, Ben, Jonathan, Derek, Caroline, Megan, Katherine, Claire, Davia, Luc, Sean and Seth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net. In the lieu of flowers, Janice requested donations to nature organizations such as the Center for Biological Diversity (www.biologicaldiversity.org)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020