Janice "Jan" Rasmussen
Manitowoc - Janice "Jan" Avery Rasmussen, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Jan was born on March 20, 1937 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Amanda Thielbar Avery. Jan attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1955. She was a sales representative for gift and gourmet food companies covering the state of Wisconsin. On June 1, 1957 she married Mark C. Rasmussen. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2003.
She is survived by one daughter: Cindy (Ricky) Oswald, Two Rivers; one son: Chris (Christine) Rasmussen, Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Jason Chrest, Mark Chrest, Mary Beth Rasmussen, Sam Oswald, Earl Oswald, Selena Rasmussen, and Gabriel Rasmussen; one great granddaughter: Audrey Marie Rasmussen; sister-in-law: Ruth Avery, Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law: George Wichihowski, Appleton and Aaron (Betty) Rasmussen, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Amanda Avery; husband: Mark C. Rasmussen; brother: Dale Avery; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Earl and Elinor Rasmussen; and two sisters-in-law: Mary Wichihowski and Mavis Pollack.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Nancy Hooper Horvath. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery on North 18th street by the old Sexton's Building to go in procession to the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a memorial fund being established in Jan's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019