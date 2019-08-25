|
|
Janice Thoms
Green Bay - Janice M Thoms - Green Bay passed away after a short illness on August 21, 2019 at the age of 78. Jan will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Jan married the love of her life, Michael R Thoms, on July 27th and they just celebrated 34 years together. Their love and adventures took them many places, but wherever they were; as long as they were together it was home. They stood together hand in hand and lived their lives as one.
Jan would often be found cooking all day and feeding everyone. You always left with leftovers because she made enough to feed the block. She "Bedazzled" many with her beautiful hand-made jewelry and each piece was made with love. But her true passion was fishing. She would be out all day and sometimes at night. The fight of the bass was her excitement.
Jan loved the art of games. Jan and Mike would often take a quick getaway to a casino. You always knew what she won, but not what she lost. She played cards online and made friends with people all over the world. Her cribbage board was ever present, and she was ready to play.
Jan is survived by her husband and their children, Susan (Thomas), Kathryn (Dave), Michelle, Scott, Teri (Steve), six beautiful grandchildren and 2 adorable great grandchildren, along with her sister, Carol, and special friends Debbie (Kevin) and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, sister-in-law, Judy, brother-in-law, Steven, parents, John and Martha Bartelak and in laws, Charles and Patricia Thoms.
Jan affected many lives and welcomed everyone as family. Just as she touched your heart and your life, you touched hers. Her heart was full of all the love that was shared.
At the request of the family no services will be held. If you wish, the family has requested that you make a donation in Jan's name to the .
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Woodside Rehabilitation for the support, kindness and dignity shown to Jan and her family during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019