Janine "Mouse" Doxtator
Oneida - Janine "Mouse" Doxtator, 38, of Oneida passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1982 the daughter of Bonnie Delvaux and Clarence Doxtator Sr.
Janine attended Southwest High School in Green Bay, WI. She was a loving caretaker all her life. Mouse enjoyed beading, taking long rides and trips. She spent most of her time with her children and significant other. She was a social butterfly and loved to be out visiting and helping her close friends. She loved listening to music and playing jokes on others. She loved to make people smile and laugh. She was a grandmother to two beautiful grandsons. She also loved to take pictures with family and friend so she could document her daily routines and adventures.
Janine is survived by her partner, Klynt Brown Sr.; children, Saquoia (Patrick) Metoxen, Jordan Metoxen, Adriana Danforth, Timothy "TJ" Danforth Jr., Natasha Brown, Tatiana Brown, and Shanellea Oakley; grandchildren, Patrick Baillie Jr. "PJ" and Armoni Baillie; siblings, Clarence Doxtator Jr., Michael Doxtator, David Doxtator, Brianna Doxtator, and special sisters, Laci Beauprey and Aremina James, Benita Moore, and Shellie Charneski; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and the many, many, children she took in as her own.
She was preceded in death by, her sisters, Tanya "Shorty" Corn and Kelly Calkins, baby nephew Michael; her grandparents, Adrian and Audrey Delvauz and Russell and Dorothy Doxtator.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 12:00 p.m. noon, on Monday June 8, 2020. A Prayer Service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.