Janis Day
Green Bay - Janis Adele Day, 87, died at her home in Green Bay, WI on June 11, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1932 in Rock Island, IL to Reuben and Adele (Engelbrecht) Carlson.
Jan moved to Conover, WI in 1947 and graduated from Eagle River High School in 1950. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Art Education. Jan taught grade school in Oconto Falls, WI, Pittsburgh, PA and St. Matthew's in Green Bay. She retired from St. Matthew's in 1982.
On June 20, 1953, Jan married Harold "Jack" Day. Jan and Jack traveled to many countries in Europe, Asia, South America and Mexico during their 65 years together. Most of their travel occurred while Jack was teaching at UWGB and when he was working for the United Nations.
Jan is survived by her husband, Jack; two daughters, Katharine Van Rooy and Carolyn (Monte) Radeke; seven grandchildren, John (Chaimae), Thomas, Sarah, Paul (Abbey Berg) and Mary Van Rooy, and Mason and Marisa Radeke. She is further survived by her brother, Thadeus (Janet) Carlson, Jack's brother William, Jack's sister Audrey (Bruce) Kemp and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 with Dave Wilkinson officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Eagle River.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
The family wants to thank the people at Unity Hospice, especially Johanna, Brenda and Jane, as well as Natasha from Home Instead and the oncology staff at St. Vincent Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 16 to July 7, 2019