Jason Fiala
Kewaunee - Jason Fiala, age 46 of Kewaunee died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from complications of a heart attack following the death of his father just minutes before. He was born on February 4, 1974 in Kewaunee to the former Jean Koudelka and the late Joseph Fiala Jr.
He graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1992. He married Traci Stello April 6, 2015.
Jason worked for Kewaunee Fabrications for over twenty years. He was a member of the Kewaunee Fire Department. Jason enjoyed stock car racing, hunting and fishing with his daughters and being a hobby shop mechanic. He was always hard working and put his family first. He never said "no" to lending a hand.
Survivors include his wife: Traci; four daughters: Jaycey and special friend, Roman; Reyann; Dekotah; Cora; four step-children: Chelsea; Taylor; Shawn; Owen Manley; one step- granddaughter: Autumn Gauthier; his mother: Jean Fiala; a sister: Jill Fiala; two brothers: Joe Fiala III; John Fiala; his God-Son: Ryker Burrow and his Kewaunee Fire Department Family.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother: Jeff; his grandparents: Joe Sr. and Oriel Fiala and Edward Sr. and Adeline Koudelka.
Due to current Corona Virus restrictions, a full funeral service will be announced and held when permitted.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.
The family would like to thank the first responders of Kewaunee Fab, Kewaunee Rescue and Aurora Hospital Emergency Department.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 11, 2020