Jason Kozlowski
Casco - Jason P. Kozlowski, 43, Casco, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Jason was born on January 25, 1976 to Paul and Barb (Worachek) Kozlowski. Jason loved spending time with his daughter, Saige, playing music in his band of 6 years Phantazm, fishing, wood working, being an artist, and scary movies.
Jason is survived by his daughter, Saige Kozlowski; his parents, Paul and Barb (Worachek) Kozlowski; brother, Dan Kozlowski; sister, Angie (Donnie) Berceau; grandmother, Joyce Worachek; nephew, Dillon and niece, Hailee; as well as by Aunts and Uncles and the mother of his child, Holly. He was preceded in death by Frank "Shorty" and Rosemary "Snookie" Kozlowski, Russel Worachek, and Teddy Holsbach.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Holy Trinity Church in Casco, WI with visitation from 9-11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019