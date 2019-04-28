Jay A. Kostreva



Oconto Falls - Jay Allen Kostreva, 69, of Oconto Falls, WI, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, at St. Vincent Hospital, on April 23rd, 2019.



Jay was born to the late Norman and Bernice (Braun) Kostreva, May 23rd 1949, in Oconto Falls, WI. He graduated from Suring High School in 1967 and married Judy Bergner in 1978. They were married, and lived in Oconto Falls, WI for 40 years.



Jay and Judy have two children: Sara (Daniel) Yach, Luke (Katie Salentine) Kostreva. He also leaves one grandson, Lukas Yach, who will remember Jay as his "Sassy Gumpa".



One of Jay's first jobs was logging with his father and the family team of horses. It was through this job that Jay developed his lifelong love of working with wood. This turned into many building projects in his garage. If his garage door was up you always knew you could stop by for a quick chat or a longer story or two (or three).



Jay's career later took him to highline construction, then the Oconto Falls Street Department, until finally in 1976, he found his way to the Oconto Falls Police Department. Jay was a Patrol Officer until being promoted to Chief of Police. He was also a longtime volunteer with the local fire department. After his retirement, in 2002, Jay enjoyed volunteer work at the Oconto Area Humane Society and also served as an Alderman on the Oconto Falls City Council.



Jay greatly enjoyed riding his tractors up on his land, the yearly family fishing trip to Canada, hunting, going to his son's baseball games, and spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. He was also instrumental in solving all the world's problems while drinking coffee each morning with the guys.



In addition to his wife, children, and grandchild, Jay also leaves behind a brother, Rocky, a sister, Joy, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Jay's visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, in Oconto Falls, on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 from 3 to 8:00pm. A celebration of Jay's life is scheduled at Grace Lutheran on Friday, May 3rd 2019 visitation starting at 9am and service at 11:00am, with reception to follow. If you would please consider making a small donation, in Jay's name, to the Oconto Area Humane Society or the Oconto Falls Fire Department, it would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Clare Hospital (Oconto Falls) and St. Vincent Hospital (Green Bay) for assisting in Jay's care during his short illness.