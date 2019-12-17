|
Jay E. Eklund
Green Bay - Jay E. Eklund, 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1938, in Gillett to Josephine (Baker Buss) and Emil Eklund.
Jay graduated from Gillett High School, Class of 1956 and went right in to the U.S. Navy in the fall from 1956 to 1959. Jay married his high school sweetheart and best friend, LaVerne "Mickey" Mikkelson on November 28, 1959. They just celebrated 60 years together. Together they had three beautiful daughters who gave them two wonderful grandchildren.
Jay was employed by the City of Green Bay, Parks and Recreational Department, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed reading, playing cards, baking cookies, playing board games with his kids, working outside, traveling, woodworking, and most importantly spending time with his family.
He was a huge animal lover. Jay was a quiet, gentle man who loved to laugh and be around people. He was a kid at heart. Jay loved spending time outdoors with his family.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; his daughters, Tamara (Jim) Guinn, Tristin (fiancé, Jason Kroening) Tordeur, Tari Christensen; grandchildren, Killyun Christensen and Katelynn Tordeur; his twin sister, Jean Eklund; sisters-in-law, Pat Buss and JoHannah Eklund; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his siblings, W.P. Buss, June Chomczyk, and Gary Eklund.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1301 South Ridge Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rufus Kudee officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Jay's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Fifth-floor nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019