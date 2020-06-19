Jay J. Tibbetts
Green Bay - Dr. Jay Tibbetts, MD passed away unexpectedly at the family tree farm on June 16, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1939 to the late Jay and Alice (Sperberg) Tibbetts. He married Sandra Kraft on June 23, 1962 after graduating from Lawrence College.
In October 2019, Jay received a commendation from the Brown County Board of Supervisors for his lifelong commitment to the Green Bay community summarized below:
"The Brown County Board of Supervisors hereby honors Dr. Jay Tibbetts, MD for his lifelong commitment to public service. Dr. Tibbetts received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health in 1966 and went on to complete his internship at St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth). Shortly thereafter, Dr. Tibbetts was one of four family practitioners to join the West Side Clinic in Green Bay (serving the community for 31 years). Dr. Tibbetts continued his lifelong efforts of public service by accepting appointment to the Green Bay City Board of Health in 1975, and to the Brown County Board of Health in 1981, where he has dutifully served ever since and where his duties included serving as Medical Advisor to the Brown County Board of Health. Dr. Tibbetts also served as a volunteer family physician at the N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay, where he provides compassionate care to low income and uninsured patients who may otherwise go untreated. Dr. Tibbetts is commended for forming lasting relationships with patients and paying special attention to the lives he touches by focusing on patients' family and community relationships in addition to their medical health."
Jay owned and operated Merry Pines Tree Farm in Red River, Shawano County and was an original member of the St. Mary's Hospital Emergency clinic; he volunteered for twenty years at the Green Bay free clinic and National Railroad Museum, Ashwaubenon, as he was very interested in model trains. Jay was also a collector of BMW Isetta microcars and very sympathetic to problems of wind turbine siting.
Jay is survived by his wife, two children Timothy (Amy Zesbaugh) and Thad; grandchildren Zane, Henry, Gillian, Patrick, Rachel, and Ryan; and sister, Jane (Eric) Tibbetts Schulenburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service. In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorials can be sent to either N.E.W. Community Clinic, 622 Bodart St., Green Bay, WI 54301 or the Wisconsin Woodlands Owners Association (WWOA) PO Box 285, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Online condolences are welcome at PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Green Bay - Dr. Jay Tibbetts, MD passed away unexpectedly at the family tree farm on June 16, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1939 to the late Jay and Alice (Sperberg) Tibbetts. He married Sandra Kraft on June 23, 1962 after graduating from Lawrence College.
In October 2019, Jay received a commendation from the Brown County Board of Supervisors for his lifelong commitment to the Green Bay community summarized below:
"The Brown County Board of Supervisors hereby honors Dr. Jay Tibbetts, MD for his lifelong commitment to public service. Dr. Tibbetts received his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health in 1966 and went on to complete his internship at St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth). Shortly thereafter, Dr. Tibbetts was one of four family practitioners to join the West Side Clinic in Green Bay (serving the community for 31 years). Dr. Tibbetts continued his lifelong efforts of public service by accepting appointment to the Green Bay City Board of Health in 1975, and to the Brown County Board of Health in 1981, where he has dutifully served ever since and where his duties included serving as Medical Advisor to the Brown County Board of Health. Dr. Tibbetts also served as a volunteer family physician at the N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay, where he provides compassionate care to low income and uninsured patients who may otherwise go untreated. Dr. Tibbetts is commended for forming lasting relationships with patients and paying special attention to the lives he touches by focusing on patients' family and community relationships in addition to their medical health."
Jay owned and operated Merry Pines Tree Farm in Red River, Shawano County and was an original member of the St. Mary's Hospital Emergency clinic; he volunteered for twenty years at the Green Bay free clinic and National Railroad Museum, Ashwaubenon, as he was very interested in model trains. Jay was also a collector of BMW Isetta microcars and very sympathetic to problems of wind turbine siting.
Jay is survived by his wife, two children Timothy (Amy Zesbaugh) and Thad; grandchildren Zane, Henry, Gillian, Patrick, Rachel, and Ryan; and sister, Jane (Eric) Tibbetts Schulenburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family service. In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorials can be sent to either N.E.W. Community Clinic, 622 Bodart St., Green Bay, WI 54301 or the Wisconsin Woodlands Owners Association (WWOA) PO Box 285, Stevens Point, WI 54481. Online condolences are welcome at PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.