Jayne Hackett
1966 - 2020
Jayne Hackett

Sobieski - Jayne Hackett, 54, Sobieski, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at The Bay in Suring. The daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine (Jozwiak) Falkowski was born September 7, 1966, in Hatley and was a 1985 graduate of DC Everest High School in Wausau where she played basketball for the Evergreens. She graduated from UW Green Bay in 1989 with a Bachelor degree in Human Resource Management. Jayne had been employed at Humana and United Health Insurance companies. She also enjoyed working at her part time job at Kohl's.

Jayne loved to polka dance; among her favorites were Pulaski Polka Days and Seven Springs, Pennsylvania Festival. Many memories were created at the Stop-Inn, Danceland, the Homestead, and the Hatley Hotel, which is where she met Gene. On October 10, 1992, she married Gene Hackett at St. Florian's Catholic Church in Hatley. The couple made their home and raised their family in Sobieski.

Jayne was a good baker who enjoyed sharing her goodies. She also liked to go shopping. When Jayne was a young lady, she enjoyed going deer hunting with her cousin, Dale, on the family farm.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; two children: Jonathan Hackett and Jayden Hackett, both of Sobieski; one sister-in-law, Janice Steebs, Eland; Gene's family: Jeannine (Joe) Ruch, Embarrass, Joe Rohan, Embarrass, Connie Hackett, Madison, Karyl Krings, Connecticut; nieces and nephews: Josh (Pam) and Jordan Falkowski, Rachel (Travis) Herrmann and their family, Jaxton and Ava; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Falkowski; a sister-in-law, Patty Rohan; a brother-in-law, Mike Hackett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Lois Krings; and her best friend, Jodi Miller.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family on Tuesday, December 1st, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at SS Edward and Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., (Green Bay) Flintville. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church, Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ss-Edward-Isidore-Church-562136803967841

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
SS Edward and Isidore Church
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS Edward and Isidore Church
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 27, 2020
